studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
40 Studio Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
Results within 1 mile of Summit
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
36 FARLEY PL
36 Farley Pl, Short Hills, NJ
Studio
$1,875
Large 2nd floor Apartment, 1 bedroom with a finished attic that can be used as an office or 2nd bedroom, Brand New Eat in Kitchen with Stainless, Granite, Living Room, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer in the unit, Central air, 1 car parking during the day, at
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
13 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison
108 GREENWICH CT
108 Greenwich Court, Madison, NJ
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 108 GREENWICH CT in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Summit
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
$
31 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,490
576 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
115 CATHERINE ST
115 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment, two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Eaten kitchen, Living room, a few blocks away from: Train Station, public transportation to New York City, public school and administrative and commercial Center of Elizabeth.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
315 West 8th St 2G - Property Id: 262071 Studio Apartment. Heat and Hot Water is included. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
