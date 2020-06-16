390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building. Landlord is In the Process to Install Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Rent includes Parking #23, heat, hot water, water, sewer, trash, snow removal & exterior maintenance. Tenant pays first $100 of each repair. Tenant insurance is required. Tenant pays fee of 1 month's rent, 1.5 mth sec dep & NTN w/credit score required. Available immediately.