390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22

Amenities
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building. Landlord is In the Process to Install Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Rent includes Parking #23, heat, hot water, water, sewer, trash, snow removal & exterior maintenance. Tenant pays first $100 of each repair. Tenant insurance is required. Tenant pays fee of 1 month's rent, 1.5 mth sec dep & NTN w/credit score required. Available immediately.