Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22

390 Morris Avenue · (908) 462-4617
Location

390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building. Landlord is In the Process to Install Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Rent includes Parking #23, heat, hot water, water, sewer, trash, snow removal & exterior maintenance. Tenant pays first $100 of each repair. Tenant insurance is required. Tenant pays fee of 1 month's rent, 1.5 mth sec dep & NTN w/credit score required. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have any available units?
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have?
Some of 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 currently offering any rent specials?
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 pet-friendly?
No, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 offer parking?
Yes, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 does offer parking.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have a pool?
No, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 does not have a pool.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have accessible units?
No, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22 has units with air conditioning.
