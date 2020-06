Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace

..PLEASE NOTE SUMMER RENTED.......Charming 3 bedroom colonial with 2 full baths, one bath on first floor with all of the conveniences to make your stay a cozy one.Lovely front porch! Only 5 blocks to the beach! Close to town and train !...Please note air conditioning Window units !! POSSIBLE winter rental if current tenant does not renew lease NO PETS! NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES!Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.Please note : 2 parking spaces only !