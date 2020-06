Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly. Open floor plan, large comfortable rooms and a chefs delight kitchen make this the perfect summer retreat! 6 beach badges included (5 of them are pool/beach badges). Available August 16-30 for $30,000. Month of September for $40,000 or 2 weeks for $20,000.