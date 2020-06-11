/
2 bedroom apartments
117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
207 State Route 71
207 New Jersey Highway 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Great rental opportunity in Spring Lake Heights! 2bedroom 1 bath apartment. Living room, dining area and deck. Off street parking. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation! No smoking, No pets
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL RATE BEGINS OCT 1, 2020 THR MAY 15, 2021. Currently available Sept. @ 6,000.00 for this month. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
56 Linden Court
56 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1224 sqft
Fairway Mews summer rental! Relax and enjoy the amenities of this gated community which includes a clubhouse, unground swimming pool, tennis and golf. This updated and neutrally decorated 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1822-1822 Parkway
1822 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL**NEWER CONSTRUCTION REAR COTTAGE **2 BEDROOM,1 FULL TILED BATH**KITCHEN WITH SS APPLS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
516 15th Avenue
516 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1212 3rd Avenue
1212 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2BR, 1bath. Just remodeled. New heat, AC, W/D, stove, bath and floors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2007 Main Street
2007 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Make this annual rental your home near the ocean! Located just blocks from Belmar's beautiful beaches to the east and downtown district to the north, this second floor unit offers two bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen that flows into an open dining /
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1600 Highway 71
1600 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great Open floor plan. Large 2 bedroom Annual rental in excellent location. 9 ft ceilings and beautiful newer hardwood floors. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Newer kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer hookup $1,900. With washer/dryer $2,100.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
622 Redmond Avenue
622 Redmond Ave, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available May 1 2020 - October 1 2020! Everything has been redone in the past year. 2 bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, bunk beds in one bedroom and queen bed in other. Pull out couch with eat in kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
