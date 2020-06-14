Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spring Lake Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
342 Oval Road
342 Oval Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
4200 sqft
Enjoy the exquisite lifestyle of The Monmouth! This coveted Penthouse home - one of only 16 in the community - redefines the term ''open floor plan''! With over 4200 sq ft of luxurious living space, a designer kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1504 Sewall Avenue
1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
888 sqft
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake Heights
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Ocean Boulevard
525 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
Direct Oceanfront Penthouse in Long Branch! Southern exposure with spectacular unobstructed ocean views from every room! Most desirable unit in the building with 3 full bedrooms! Annual furnished or unfurnished rental available now.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Spring Lake Heights, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spring Lake Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

