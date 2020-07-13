Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
407 8th Avenue
407 8th Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1437 sqft
An amazing Winter Rental in a sought after Spring Lake Heights neighborhood! (flexible for September 1 to June 15th) This charming and spacious ranch straight out of a magazine offers the complete package.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
3 BR Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8 or 8/1-8/15. $6,500 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.

1 of 19

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
564 Monmouth Avenue
564 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Spring Lake Heights rental only a short distance to the Spring Lake Heights School, beautiful Spring Lake beach and lovely town of Spring Lake.

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Lake Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

