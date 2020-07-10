/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM
103 Luxury Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL ! Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation. Great location, on the Spring Lake border, walking distance to lake, park, town, beach & convenient to train, shopping & restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 Ocean Avenue
619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
7 Philadelphia Boulevard
7 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
AVAILABLBE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST--BEST BEACH BLOCK!! QUIET DEAD-END STREET, DIRECT BEACH/BOARDWALK ACCESS, 2 HOUSES FROM BEACH. 3-LEVELS OF LIVING, FAMILY ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN TO REAR DECK/FOR OUTSIDE DINING, BBQ'G.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
633 Beacon Boulevard
633 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Make summer memories with the family that will last a lifetime in this cozy and charming coastal cottage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
112 Passaic Avenue
112 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
6180 sqft
Outstanding summer rental 1,000 feet to the beach and 700 feet to downtown Third Avenue and park, lake, and tennis courts! 7 bedrooms, 5.5 updated baths, huge open front porch, wine cellar, movie theatre and BBQ grill.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 New York Boulevard
316 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER RENTAL Charming Beach cottage available for the winter. $1,800.00 Central location between the beach and town. Near Baltimore Park. Two first floor bedrooms and bath. Two second floor bedrooms and bath.
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
Similar Pages
Spring Lake Heights 1 BedroomsSpring Lake Heights 2 BedroomsSpring Lake Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake Heights 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Heights Apartments with Balcony
Spring Lake Heights Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Heights Apartments with GymSpring Lake Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Heights Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ