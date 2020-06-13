Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:00 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ with garage

Spring Lake Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Central Avenue
560 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
208 Jersey Avenue
208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond. Gas grill connected directly to a gas line.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
101 S Manor Court
101 South Manor Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Annual Rental, Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit with attached TWO CAR GARAGE- backs to treed lot for the ultimate in privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
413 St Clair Avenue
413 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,800
Luxurious rental includes use of 5 pool/beach badges and 2 extra beach badges, plus locker at North End. 3 plasma t.v.'s. No pets, smokers, or use of garage. Weeks still available: July 11-18; July 18-25; July 25-Aug. 1; Aug. 1-8; Aug. 22-29; Aug.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available for September- this off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway. Overlooking the north end expansive Sea Girt beach and dunes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Lake Heights, NJ

Spring Lake Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

