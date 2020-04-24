All apartments in South Amboy
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:13 AM

417 Wilmont Street

417 Wilmont Street · (732) 351-9289
Location

417 Wilmont Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated, Freshly Painted 2 Family House in the heart of South Amboy. This Unit is on Ground Floor, It's 4 Minutes Drive From S Amboy Train Station, Close to Shopping, School, Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, Blocks away from Rt 9 and Garden State Parkway.
This Beautiful House Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Fully Renovated bathrooms on 2 Levels. Private Master Bedroom with Full Bath is on 2nd Floor, and 2 other spacious Bedrooms with Good Size Closets, Updated Eat-in-kitchen W/New Cabinets, and Quartz Countertops, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Mud Room by Mian Entrance for Coats and Shoes, Is On The Ground Floor, it also has Access to Fenced In backyard from Living Room. Hurry Won't Last Long.
showing begins 02/08/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Wilmont Street have any available units?
417 Wilmont Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 417 Wilmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Wilmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Wilmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 Wilmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Amboy.
Does 417 Wilmont Street offer parking?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 Wilmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Wilmont Street have a pool?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Wilmont Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Wilmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Wilmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Wilmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
