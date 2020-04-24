417 Wilmont Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated, Freshly Painted 2 Family House in the heart of South Amboy. This Unit is on Ground Floor, It's 4 Minutes Drive From S Amboy Train Station, Close to Shopping, School, Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, Blocks away from Rt 9 and Garden State Parkway.

This Beautiful House Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Fully Renovated bathrooms on 2 Levels. Private Master Bedroom with Full Bath is on 2nd Floor, and 2 other spacious Bedrooms with Good Size Closets, Updated Eat-in-kitchen W/New Cabinets, and Quartz Countertops, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Mud Room by Mian Entrance for Coats and Shoes, Is On The Ground Floor, it also has Access to Fenced In backyard from Living Room. Hurry Won't Last Long.

showing begins 02/08/2020.