Somerville, NJ
26 DIVISION ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:50 PM

26 DIVISION ST

26 Division Street · (908) 294-5659
Location

26 Division Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office. This nicely updated, two bedroom plus unit is located along a pedestrian only walkway. Features a well appointed galley kitchen with good cabinet space. You'll love the beautiful hardwood floors and the ultra high ceilings. Numerous windows and a french door allow sunshine to provide a cheery and uplifting ambiance to this gorgeous apartement. Superb for the commuter. Division Street was named the Cultural Arts District of Somerville. Easy access to 22,28,78,202,206 and 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 DIVISION ST have any available units?
26 DIVISION ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 DIVISION ST have?
Some of 26 DIVISION ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 DIVISION ST currently offering any rent specials?
26 DIVISION ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 DIVISION ST pet-friendly?
No, 26 DIVISION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 26 DIVISION ST offer parking?
Yes, 26 DIVISION ST does offer parking.
Does 26 DIVISION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 DIVISION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 DIVISION ST have a pool?
No, 26 DIVISION ST does not have a pool.
Does 26 DIVISION ST have accessible units?
No, 26 DIVISION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 26 DIVISION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 DIVISION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 DIVISION ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 DIVISION ST does not have units with air conditioning.
