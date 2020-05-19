26 DIVISION ST

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office. This nicely updated, two bedroom plus unit is located along a pedestrian only walkway. Features a well appointed galley kitchen with good cabinet space. You'll love the beautiful hardwood floors and the ultra high ceilings. Numerous windows and a french door allow sunshine to provide a cheery and uplifting ambiance to this gorgeous apartement. Superb for the commuter. Division Street was named the Cultural Arts District of Somerville. Easy access to 22,28,78,202,206 and 287.