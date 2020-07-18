All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 6 POPLAR RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
6 POPLAR RD
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:15 PM

6 POPLAR RD

6 Poplar Road · (908) 696-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6 Poplar Road, Somerset County, NJ 08844

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The secluded, bucolic Sycamore Spring Farm provides the setting for this magnificent custom home with open floorplan. The 11 room estate includes 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, great room, laundry room and walk-out lower level. Soaring 2 story vaulted ceiling with wall of windows in the dramatic living room. The 1st level master suite boasts 2 walk-in closets, sitting room with access to deck,wet bar & master bath with vaulted ceiling and skylight. 5th bedroom suite/apartment on 2nd level with private entrance. An impressive Trex deck provides views of the idyllic grounds including footbridge, stream and lush landscaping. Truly one of a kind and not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 POPLAR RD have any available units?
6 POPLAR RD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 POPLAR RD have?
Some of 6 POPLAR RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 POPLAR RD currently offering any rent specials?
6 POPLAR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 POPLAR RD pet-friendly?
No, 6 POPLAR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 6 POPLAR RD offer parking?
Yes, 6 POPLAR RD offers parking.
Does 6 POPLAR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 POPLAR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 POPLAR RD have a pool?
No, 6 POPLAR RD does not have a pool.
Does 6 POPLAR RD have accessible units?
No, 6 POPLAR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6 POPLAR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 POPLAR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 POPLAR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 POPLAR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6 POPLAR RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity