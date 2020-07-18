6 POPLAR RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The secluded, bucolic Sycamore Spring Farm provides the setting for this magnificent custom home with open floorplan. The 11 room estate includes 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, great room, laundry room and walk-out lower level. Soaring 2 story vaulted ceiling with wall of windows in the dramatic living room. The 1st level master suite boasts 2 walk-in closets, sitting room with access to deck,wet bar & master bath with vaulted ceiling and skylight. 5th bedroom suite/apartment on 2nd level with private entrance. An impressive Trex deck provides views of the idyllic grounds including footbridge, stream and lush landscaping. Truly one of a kind and not to be missed!