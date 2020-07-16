40 KINGS RIDGE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.Whether it be soaking up the sun in the conservatory w french doors or relaxing in the library by the gas fireplace,you will feel right at home. Front or back private staircases leads to 5 spacious bedrooms all en suite. The master bedroom boasts inset corner gas fireplace, tremendous walk in closet & luxurious bath w dual vanities & tub. Walk out fin LL is above & beyond amazing! Gas fireplace in the rec room, billiards room with sliding doors to the expansive backyard and built in custom bar as well as extra office. 3 car garages, end of cul-de-sac, over sized deck & more!