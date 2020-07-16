All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 40 KINGS RIDGE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:21 PM

40 KINGS RIDGE RD

40 Kings Ridge Road · (908) 672-2055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.Whether it be soaking up the sun in the conservatory w french doors or relaxing in the library by the gas fireplace,you will feel right at home. Front or back private staircases leads to 5 spacious bedrooms all en suite. The master bedroom boasts inset corner gas fireplace, tremendous walk in closet & luxurious bath w dual vanities & tub. Walk out fin LL is above & beyond amazing! Gas fireplace in the rec room, billiards room with sliding doors to the expansive backyard and built in custom bar as well as extra office. 3 car garages, end of cul-de-sac, over sized deck & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have any available units?
40 KINGS RIDGE RD has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have?
Some of 40 KINGS RIDGE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 KINGS RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
40 KINGS RIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 KINGS RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 KINGS RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 KINGS RIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 KINGS RIDGE RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity