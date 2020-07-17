All apartments in Somerset County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

236 pototmac dr

236 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

236 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo - Property Id: 310214

Conveniently located off I-78 and near NJ Transit. Well maintained and just painted. Quiet and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on ground level with a private patio overlooking the woods (preserved area). Open floor plan with lots of sun light. Rent it furnished or if you prefer your own furniture, that is acceptable. Kitchen appliances included. Parking spot included just outside the Condo, with ample parking for visitors/guests. Pool and tennis courts within walking distance from the condo within the development/community. Biking and walking paths also are within the condo development.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310214
Property Id 310214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 pototmac dr have any available units?
236 pototmac dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset County, NJ.
What amenities does 236 pototmac dr have?
Some of 236 pototmac dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 pototmac dr currently offering any rent specials?
236 pototmac dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 pototmac dr pet-friendly?
No, 236 pototmac dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 236 pototmac dr offer parking?
Yes, 236 pototmac dr offers parking.
Does 236 pototmac dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 pototmac dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 pototmac dr have a pool?
Yes, 236 pototmac dr has a pool.
Does 236 pototmac dr have accessible units?
No, 236 pototmac dr does not have accessible units.
Does 236 pototmac dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 pototmac dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 pototmac dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 pototmac dr does not have units with air conditioning.
