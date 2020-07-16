All apartments in Somerset County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

19 Woodward Lane

19 Woodward Lane · (908) 392-0576
Location

19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces. Very convenient for driving to all directions in NJ and commuting to NYC. Available very soon.
Please contact for more info and seeing the house, text/call Phillip at 1-908-392-0576, or email philqin@yahoo.com, thanks!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/basking-ridge-nj?lid=12914414

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Woodward Lane have any available units?
19 Woodward Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Woodward Lane have?
Some of 19 Woodward Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Woodward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19 Woodward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Woodward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19 Woodward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 19 Woodward Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19 Woodward Lane offers parking.
Does 19 Woodward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Woodward Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Woodward Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19 Woodward Lane has a pool.
Does 19 Woodward Lane have accessible units?
No, 19 Woodward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Woodward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Woodward Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Woodward Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Woodward Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
