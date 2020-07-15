/
studio apartments
53 Studio Apartments for rent in Short Hills, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
36 FARLEY PL
36 Farley Pl, Short Hills, NJ
Studio
$1,875
Large 2nd floor Apartment, 1 bedroom with a finished attic that can be used as an office or 2nd bedroom, Brand New Eat in Kitchen with Stainless, Granite, Living Room, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer in the unit, Central air, 1 car parking during the day, at
Results within 1 mile of Short Hills
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
13 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Results within 5 miles of Short Hills
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
9 PITNEY ST
9 Pitney Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Charming and Cozy 1 family home in Pleasantdale Section of WO, recently updated ,features hardwood floors,livingroom fireplace,deck off of dining room ,updated appliances and kitchen,located steps from Kelly Elementary school and WO high school,
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
396-398 UNION AVE
396-398 Union Avenue, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 396-398 UNION AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison
108 GREENWICH CT
108 Greenwich Court, Madison, NJ
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 108 GREENWICH CT in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Orange
33 ASHLAND AVE
33 Ashland Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,950
775 sqft
Welcome to the brand new residences at Edison Lofts. Offering studio to three bedroom residences, unmatched luxury amenities and full service community.
Results within 10 miles of Short Hills
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:57 AM
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
31 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
30 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
