3 bedroom apartments
313 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shark River Hills, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Road
221 Lakewood Road, Shark River Hills, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day.
Results within 1 mile of Shark River Hills
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
51 Laurel Avenue
51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
44 W Sylvania Avenue
44 W Sylvania Ave, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Annual Rental .Spacious three bedroom apartment with off street parking ,3 spots available. Close to Avon ,Bradley Beach and Belmar for beaches , restaurants and shopping. Easy access to all major highways .
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Shark River Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Monroe ave
1404 Monroe Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house section 8 ok - Property Id: 221793 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Victorian located next door to Asbury Park.5 min drive to the beach, train and downtown Asbury Park. 10 min drive from the parkway On a large lot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8. $7,000 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches. Quiet street.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
417 Boston Boulevard
417 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Summer rental--this rental can start as early as June 26/$7,000. per week/ $7,500. per holiday weeks (July 4 and Labor Day)/ July and August available monthly at $29,000.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.
