Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park. This spacious Lazy River 3 BR Park House has a fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, living room, & sleeps up to 10 guests. All Guests have access to our Lazy River Swim Club located a few blocks away at no cost. Professionally Cleaned always.