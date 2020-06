Amenities

OCEAN BLOCK ~ WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION ***3 bedroom-1.5 bath - Sleeps 6 Comfortably * 2 Queen Beds/ Bunk bed (twin size). Walk to Beach and Boardwalk. Watch the Sun Rise Over the Atlantic Ocean. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels, Umbrella and Boogie Boards ... Make Sand Castles, Body Surf or just watch the Sea Gulls !! .. 4 Beach Badges included with Stay ~ MUST be Returned When Leaving. WiFi - Cable - Color TV - Coffee Maker & Keurig Machine - Toaster Oven - Blender and more available for use. Unit on Second Floor. Shared Driveway - 2 Assigned Spaces on Left Side of Driveway. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Linens Not Supplied. Featured Listing.