Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts. This newly renovated 2 bedroom home on quiet dead end street bordering Ortley Beach has a large yard with deck, outside shower, New C/A and Heat and is available to rent weekly or monthly.Bring your bikes for a serene ride along the boardwalk or beach in the morning and enjoy those amazing sunrises or along the bay after a relaxing day in the sun for those picturesque sunsets. Close to beach, restaurants and shops.Badges Included