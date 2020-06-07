All apartments in Seaside Heights
Find more places like 311 Hiering Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seaside Heights, NJ
/
311 Hiering Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:05 PM

311 Hiering Avenue

311 Hiering Avenue · (714) 930-3338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seaside Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella. Take Long Walks on the Beach !! WiFi, Cable, Color TV, Central Air, Coffee Maker, Toaster Oven, Blender, Pots, Pans, Silverware & more available for use. Propane Grill in the Huge Private Backyard w/ Outdoor Table & Chairs for Relaxing after spending a Wonderful Day at the Beach. 4 Beach Badges included. MUST be Returned When Leaving (or You will be charged). 2 Off Street parking Spaces.*Pillows/ Bedding NOT Included. Washable/ Disposable Kitchenware provided. House will be Cleaned & Sanitized between Renters. Featured Listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Hiering Avenue have any available units?
311 Hiering Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Hiering Avenue have?
Some of 311 Hiering Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Hiering Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 Hiering Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Hiering Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 311 Hiering Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Heights.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 Hiering Avenue does offer parking.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Hiering Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 Hiering Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 Hiering Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Hiering Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Hiering Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Hiering Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 311 Hiering Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seaside Heights 1 BedroomsSeaside Heights 2 Bedrooms
Seaside Heights 3 BedroomsSeaside Heights Apartments with Balcony
Seaside Heights Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJBrigantine, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity