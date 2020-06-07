311 Hiering Avenue

Amenities

parking air conditioning bbq/grill microwave internet access oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella. Take Long Walks on the Beach !! WiFi, Cable, Color TV, Central Air, Coffee Maker, Toaster Oven, Blender, Pots, Pans, Silverware & more available for use. Propane Grill in the Huge Private Backyard w/ Outdoor Table & Chairs for Relaxing after spending a Wonderful Day at the Beach. 4 Beach Badges included. MUST be Returned When Leaving (or You will be charged). 2 Off Street parking Spaces.*Pillows/ Bedding NOT Included. Washable/ Disposable Kitchenware provided. House will be Cleaned & Sanitized between Renters. Featured Listing