Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

1 Boulevard

1 Boulevard · (732) 330-6651
Location

1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit N · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace. Bright, open-concept layouts, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Upgraded Anderson windows & the gourmet kitchens are a chef's dream: stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & soft-close custom cabinetry. Plenty of in-unit storage space & a locker for beach essentials - chairs, boogie boards, coolers. Each unit has 2 designated parking spots in the private garage at the base of this luxury elevator building. Short walk to many popular restaurants, fun outdoor bars, & the pristine beaches of Seaside Park & Seaside Heights. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Boulevard have any available units?
1 Boulevard has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Boulevard have?
Some of 1 Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1 Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1 Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1 Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1 Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
