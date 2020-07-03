1 Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking garage new construction

New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace. Bright, open-concept layouts, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Upgraded Anderson windows & the gourmet kitchens are a chef's dream: stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & soft-close custom cabinetry. Plenty of in-unit storage space & a locker for beach essentials - chairs, boogie boards, coolers. Each unit has 2 designated parking spots in the private garage at the base of this luxury elevator building. Short walk to many popular restaurants, fun outdoor bars, & the pristine beaches of Seaside Park & Seaside Heights. Pet friendly!