2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
308 Morris Avenue
308 Morris Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful summer rental! Spring Lake downtown location. 3 blocks to beach . Close to restaurants and lovely shopping district. Elegant building .2 bedroom 2 full baths. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen...Elevator building. Private parking.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
56 Linden Court
56 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1224 sqft
Fairway Mews summer rental! Relax and enjoy the amenities of this gated community which includes a clubhouse, unground swimming pool, tennis and golf. This updated and neutrally decorated 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1205 5th Avenue
1205 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Summer Rental Available May 30th - June 27th Close to all things Spring Lake, just a short walk to downtown, the beach,the lake, the train, the library and more. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath cottage awaits you.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Girt
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL RATE BEGINS OCT 1, 2020 THR MAY 15, 2021. Currently available Sept. @ 6,000.00 for this month. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
