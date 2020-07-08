619 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time less than 90 mins from NYC.Accessible by gravel rd that passes through a small maritime forest, the home has unobstructed ocean views on 1 side& forest on the other.This 5700+sq ft home sits on the largest oceanfront lot in town, with 125'of ocean frontage.Nothing comes between you & the beach, which you access through your private gate & a boardwalk that is ideal for strolling. Lounge near the dunes on your own deck as you enjoy stunning views & the ocean breeze.This retreat offers 5 bedrooms each with its own bath+2 half baths,a large kitchen