Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:50 AM

619 Ocean Avenue

619 Ocean Ave · (908) 433-6188
Location

619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time less than 90 mins from NYC.Accessible by gravel rd that passes through a small maritime forest, the home has unobstructed ocean views on 1 side& forest on the other.This 5700+sq ft home sits on the largest oceanfront lot in town, with 125'of ocean frontage.Nothing comes between you & the beach, which you access through your private gate & a boardwalk that is ideal for strolling. Lounge near the dunes on your own deck as you enjoy stunning views & the ocean breeze.This retreat offers 5 bedrooms each with its own bath+2 half baths,a large kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
619 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 619 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
