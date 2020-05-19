407 Chicago Boulevard

Amenities
Fully remodeled ''open concept'' Colonial w/bluestone ''rocking chair'' porch, 4 blocks to Sea Girt Beach, Lg LR & DR, EI-Kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances and opens to oversized family room with 60 inch TV and sofa bed. MBR has ensuite bathroom. Finished basement, private year with outdoor shower(hot/cold water), paver patio, and gas grill. Great dining, fishing, boating nearby. Pental includes 2 beach badges and two beach chairs. No pets. Weekly or Monthly rentals. 6/1/2020 to 10/1/2020.