Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

407 Chicago Boulevard

407 Chicago Boulevard · (908) 309-4804
Location

407 Chicago Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fully remodeled ''open concept'' Colonial w/bluestone ''rocking chair'' porch, 4 blocks to Sea Girt Beach, Lg LR & DR, EI-Kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances and opens to oversized family room with 60 inch TV and sofa bed. MBR has ensuite bathroom. Finished basement, private year with outdoor shower(hot/cold water), paver patio, and gas grill. Great dining, fishing, boating nearby. Pental includes 2 beach badges and two beach chairs. No pets. Weekly or Monthly rentals. 6/1/2020 to 10/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have any available units?
407 Chicago Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Chicago Boulevard have?
Some of 407 Chicago Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Chicago Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
407 Chicago Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Chicago Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 407 Chicago Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 407 Chicago Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Chicago Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have a pool?
No, 407 Chicago Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 407 Chicago Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Chicago Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Chicago Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Chicago Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
