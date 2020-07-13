Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sea Bright apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
3 Willow Way
3 Willow Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1072 Ocean Avenue
1072 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Live at the beach! Amazing location!!Cozy one bedroom apartment in the heart of Sea Bright across the street from the public beach. Close to high speed ferry to NYC. No pets, no smokers. Call today!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
5 Marius Lane
5 Marius Lane, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Live in gorgeous Sea Bright this winter. Adorable super clean 1 bedroom located just steps from the beach. Small dog permitted on a case by case basis. Available 9/21/2020 thru 6/10/2021.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.

1 of 41

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
218 Bay Avenue
218 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
As all the summer rentals fill up, a great option comes to the Market!! Walk to SeaStreak ferry for easy commute to NYC. Walk to private Bay beach or short drive to Sandy Hook or Sea Bright beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
69 5th Street
69 5th Street, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment on 2nd floor with waterviews! Walking distance to NYC ferry service, minutes to local beaches and MANY great restaurants. 2 parking spaces and additional parking in municipal lot across the street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL in the sought after Channel Club Towers! This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo offers amazing views of Shrewsbury Harbor, Atlantic Ocean and beautiful beaches. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sea Bright, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sea Bright apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

