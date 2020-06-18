916 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house. Expansive upper and lower decks overlooking water. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms on the first and second floor. Enjoy fast ferry service to New York, shopping, and great restaurants, as well as being across the street to the beach! All room sizes are approximate. Square footage taken from tax records. NO PETS.