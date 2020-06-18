All apartments in Sea Bright
916 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

916 Ocean Avenue

916 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house. Expansive upper and lower decks overlooking water. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms on the first and second floor. Enjoy fast ferry service to New York, shopping, and great restaurants, as well as being across the street to the beach! All room sizes are approximate. Square footage taken from tax records. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
916 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sea Bright, NJ.
What amenities does 916 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 916 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 916 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 916 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
