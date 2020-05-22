All apartments in Sea Bright
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:53 PM

314 Ocean Avenue

314 Ocean Avenue · (732) 615-9898
Location

314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening. It offers water rights and private access to one of the finest beaches in New Jersey. The house features six bedrooms each with a generous walk in closet along with 6 and a half luxurious bathrooms. The gourmet, state of the art kitchen is outfitted with Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Viking Professional six burner stove with griddle, Viking warming drawer, beverage cooler, three dishwashers, custom cabinetry, granite counters and an expansive center island with prep sink opens to a sunlit breakfast room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful, coffered ceiling dining room, family room with

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
314 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 314 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 314 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
