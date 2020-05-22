314 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening. It offers water rights and private access to one of the finest beaches in New Jersey. The house features six bedrooms each with a generous walk in closet along with 6 and a half luxurious bathrooms. The gourmet, state of the art kitchen is outfitted with Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Viking Professional six burner stove with griddle, Viking warming drawer, beverage cooler, three dishwashers, custom cabinetry, granite counters and an expansive center island with prep sink opens to a sunlit breakfast room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful, coffered ceiling dining room, family room with