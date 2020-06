Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

If you are looking for an annual and/or multi-year lease across from the Ocean, then this is the one. This unit is located on the top floor and in the front of the building allowing you to enjoy looking down the South Beach (there is no view north due to the Beach Club). There is a Laundry Room in the building and close to shopping and the center of town. Can accommodate quickly!