All apartments in Sea Bright
Find more places like 1201 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Bright, NJ
/
1201 Ocean Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:08 PM

1201 Ocean Avenue

1201 Ocean Avenue · (732) 859-6576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Bright
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021. First Floor One Bedroom End Unit Condo In Oceanfront Complex With Expansive Beach, In-ground Pool, Deck, Gas Grills, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, CENTRAL AIR, WATER AND SEWER. Tenant Pays Electric, Cable And Internet. SMOKE AND PET-FREE ENVIRONMENT. Unit Is Completely Furnished. Easy Access To Ferry And Bus To NYC And Major Arteries. Convenient To Downtown Sea Bright With Great Restaurants And Shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1201 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Ocean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1201 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Ocean Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1201 Ocean Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Bright 1 BedroomsSea Bright 2 Bedrooms
Sea Bright 3 BedroomsSea Bright Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sea Bright Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJFort Lee, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity