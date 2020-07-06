1201 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill internet access

WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021. First Floor One Bedroom End Unit Condo In Oceanfront Complex With Expansive Beach, In-ground Pool, Deck, Gas Grills, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, CENTRAL AIR, WATER AND SEWER. Tenant Pays Electric, Cable And Internet. SMOKE AND PET-FREE ENVIRONMENT. Unit Is Completely Furnished. Easy Access To Ferry And Bus To NYC And Major Arteries. Convenient To Downtown Sea Bright With Great Restaurants And Shopping!!