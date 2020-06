Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore. Don't miss this opportunity to live in Sea Bright where you can stroll along the beach (COMPLEX HAS PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS) and you can easily walk to restaurants and more. This fully furnished rental is updated with newer kitchen and renovated bathroom, ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. (Complex has an on-site laundry too). Easy commute to NYC via bus or NY Seastreak Ferry. (No Pets or Smokers). [All Room Sizes Approximate].