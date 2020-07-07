84 Buena Vista Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

AMAZING FURNISHED RENTAL FOR THE MONTH OF JULY! Stunning sea shore colonial updated and remodeled to PERFECTION! MODERN open floor plan w/ Manhattan-chic selections and high end finishes throughout, GOURMET kitchen with oversized center island, top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry! LUXURIOUS master retreat w' private bath and walk in closet! ENJOY everything Rumson has to offer, including top notch restaurants and shops, and close proximity to the Sea Bright beaches/clubs, red hot Red Bank, and Sandy Hook! Call today for a private showing!!