Home
/
Rumson, NJ
/
84 Buena Vista Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

84 Buena Vista Avenue

84 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

84 Buena Vista Avenue, Rumson, NJ 07760

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING FURNISHED RENTAL FOR THE MONTH OF JULY! Stunning sea shore colonial updated and remodeled to PERFECTION! MODERN open floor plan w/ Manhattan-chic selections and high end finishes throughout, GOURMET kitchen with oversized center island, top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry! LUXURIOUS master retreat w' private bath and walk in closet! ENJOY everything Rumson has to offer, including top notch restaurants and shops, and close proximity to the Sea Bright beaches/clubs, red hot Red Bank, and Sandy Hook! Call today for a private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
84 Buena Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rumson, NJ.
What amenities does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 84 Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
84 Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rumson.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 84 Buena Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Buena Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
