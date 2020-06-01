65 E River Road

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!. Open concept with plenty of natural light; updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; living room with wood burning fireplace; sliding door to deck; new bathrooms; huge dining room; family room w/new ceramic tile floors; finished lower level has butler's pantry with sink and fridge; great school system!; Commuter's delight JUST MINUTES to NYC ferry, beaches, restaurants & shopping. Just a short walk to boat ramp for kayak, paddle board & much more. New tile & Carpets!! Available July 16th or August 1, 2020.