Rumson, NJ
65 E River Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

65 E River Road

65 East River Road · (732) 957-0900
Location

65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ 07760

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!. Open concept with plenty of natural light; updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; living room with wood burning fireplace; sliding door to deck; new bathrooms; huge dining room; family room w/new ceramic tile floors; finished lower level has butler's pantry with sink and fridge; great school system!; Commuter's delight JUST MINUTES to NYC ferry, beaches, restaurants & shopping. Just a short walk to boat ramp for kayak, paddle board & much more. New tile & Carpets!! Available July 16th or August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 E River Road have any available units?
65 E River Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 E River Road have?
Some of 65 E River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 E River Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 E River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 E River Road pet-friendly?
No, 65 E River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rumson.
Does 65 E River Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 E River Road does offer parking.
Does 65 E River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 E River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 E River Road have a pool?
No, 65 E River Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 E River Road have accessible units?
No, 65 E River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 E River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 E River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 E River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 E River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
