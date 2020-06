Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath 2nd Flr Apt in convenient Roselle Park. Unit boasts Eat-In Kitchen, Living rm big enough to include a Dining area, 2 Bedrooms, additional room suitable for an office plus a light filled & heated Sun Room. Interior entrance to basement for laundry room (hook-ups for washer/dryer) along with a separate storage room exclusively for tenant. All this convenient to train & bus access to NYC.