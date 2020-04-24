46 RIVER BANK DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat. Fantastic location! Located close to the River Line Train Station, Burlington Bristol Bridge and all major highways. All applicants 18 or older and must complete a NTN report. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and outiside upkeep. Landlord responsible for water and sewer.