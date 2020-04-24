All apartments in Roebling
Find more places like 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roebling, NJ
/
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:06 AM

46 RIVER BANK DRIVE

46 River Bank Drive · (609) 259-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roebling
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ 08554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat. Fantastic location! Located close to the River Line Train Station, Burlington Bristol Bridge and all major highways. All applicants 18 or older and must complete a NTN report. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and outiside upkeep. Landlord responsible for water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have any available units?
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have?
Some of 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roebling.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46 RIVER BANK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roebling 3 BedroomsRoebling Apartments with Garage
Roebling Apartments with Parking
Roebling Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJWest Freehold, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJLambertville, NJBradley Gardens, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJSomerville, NJMartinsville, NJPine Hill, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity