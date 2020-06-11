101 8TH AVENUE

Amenities

Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind. This historical home was one of the original Roebling built homes, and is only one of three homes that had this unique and private, semi-detached design. The home was constructed and then moved from the Landmark Circle location on 5th and Main Streets, to its present location on corner of 8th and Main Streets. Final assembly was placed upon the newly constructed foundation, making it a 9 foot high ceiling basement. The entry into this brick home from 8th Ave, welcomes you with an open front porch and a small entry foyer. The ornate woodwork of the steps is so eye-capturing as you enter through the foyer, and the parlor or living room offers a brick fireplace, presently usable with an electric insert. The dining room is generously sized and the flooring throughout this home is the original wood flooring. Only kitchen and baths have tiled floors, while basement has laminate floor installed. The kitchen has been updated over the years and has an abundance of cabinets with plenty of room for storage of your kitchen needs. There is gas cooking and double wall oven and full package of appliances that are included with this home. Kitchen allows access to the basement and side door entryway. There is an additional half bath on the main floor so no need to climb steps if you have guests. As you move to the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath, and then the third floor offers a large open room for additional bedroom space and SO many closets. There is a walk in closet/storage space and a small room/closet behind the wooden doors-don't miss those features. Basement can be used as a great family room, and has a full bathroom with shower. This home captures the charm of yesteryear with the beautiful wood flooring and woodwork and also incorporates the convenience of modern day living. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse makes this home both spacious and convenient for any number of occupants. Being a corner location allows parking on both 8th Ave and Main Streets. Additional parking in road center on Main Street allows for more parking for all of your vehicles. Located just one block from the Township owned Roebling Park that offers Summer Concerts in the Park, a paved walking path to promenade along the River, and the wonderful registered Roebling Museum which boasts the pride and history of this quaint little town. Riverline Train Station and public bus routes all walking distance! Local post office, convenience store, grocery store, bakery, churches and small pub also walking distances away. Be aware that you even get the benefits of the solar panels, which have a conditional transferable lease. This home can be purchased with no money down through a USDA mortgage for qualified purchasers. No need to rent when you get all of this for a lot less that rental payments! Set your private showing appointment today. Rental application, just copy and paste: https://apply.link/30BKL7c