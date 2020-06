Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment! Great Location In The Heart Of The Boro With Easy Highway Access & Convenience! Just Minutes To Public Library & Schools! Come See Today! Luxury Finishes Throughout In This Spacious Unit! Expansive Living Room & Eat-In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances! NEW Flooring Throughout ! Don't Miss This Incredible Rental Opportunity! ** LANDLORD Will Pay April Rent . Virtual Tour Available! CALL TODAY !