/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
117 HIBERNIA AVENUE
117 Hibernia Avenue, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
2760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 HIBERNIA AVENUE in Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rockaway
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Lovely, spacious & tastefully updated 1 BED rm unit on 2nd fl. Sun-filled LiV rm & DIN rm with french door, crowing moldings & updated KIT. Assigned parking space right in front of the building. Rent includes GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD U 4 A 4
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1683 sqft
No need to compromise with this one! Lots of big windows, Huge closets, Wood Floors, Easy living in the coveted Valley Stream Community in the great town of Denville.
Results within 5 miles of Rockaway
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
963 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
767 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
169 W HANOVER AVE
169 West Hanover Avenue, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Wow! PRIVATE, serene living. Unit is located in a residential area with a large yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9 CEDAR TER
9 Cedar Terrace, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Recently updated in a prime location near Route 15 and 80, close to Picatinny Arsenal and major shopping areas. Minutes from Lake Hopatcong. 1 + bedrooms with spacious and private fenced in backyard, including a patio perfect for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
Results within 10 miles of Rockaway
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
737 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,021
915 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
15 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,257
768 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,211
755 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
833 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
656 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.