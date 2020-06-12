/
3 bedroom apartments
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ
Robertsville
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
Robertsville
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.
Robertsville
558 Union Hill Road
558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all.
Robertsville
43 County Road 520
43 County Road 520, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43 County Road 520 in Robertsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Robertsville
971 Lily Court
971 Lily Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
Commuter best choice, Family living,Shopping convenience. Best location for this 3 bedroom in Sought after Point De Jardin. Laminate wood floor all over the house. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground.
Robertsville
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Point de Jardin townhouse in Marlboro, great school system, near NYC bus and shopping, light and sunny. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 2.
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.
523 Manchester Place
523 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
One of the larger models. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Living/Dining and Family Rooms and Plenty of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Carpet on First Floor.
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.
28 Peasley Drive
28 Peasley Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2520 sqft
RENTAL in ADULT community, Greenbriar N. 55 + Marlboro,! Terrific property and backyard, UPDATED and Freshly painted. 3 Bedrooms . 3 bathrooms A very large 2 story home that is over 2,520 sq. feet.
130 Radcliff Place
130 Radcliff Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in a great location, close to the pool, playground, tennis courts, basket ball courts and school bus pickup. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. NEWER WINDOWS. NO PETS.
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.
East Freehold
3 Cooper Court
3 Cooper Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1624 sqft
3bd townhouse in park-like setting/great schools! - Property Id: 280005 Spacious 3-bd, 2.5 bath townhouse (1624 sq.f) with additional den/office/4th bedroom in beautiful Poet's Corner, Freehold Township.
99 Pond Rd
99 Pond Road, Monmouth County, NJ
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Basement, Laundry Room No Pets Allowed (RLNE5572425)
Morganville
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Appliances * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods... Great Schools & Great Commute
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
13 N Main Street
13 Main Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Redone house, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new baths, new paint job, new flooring. Full basement. Also available for sale MLS #22012493
Morganville
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.
