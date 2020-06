Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

NEWLY RENOVATED townhouse in Pointe de Jardin. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in great condition offers Living Rm with hardwood floors, Kitchen and large Dining Room with tile floors. Newer flooring upstairs. Recessed lights in Living Rm and Dining Rm. Newer fridge, dishwasher, and A/C. Recently painted. Laundry Room is on 2nd level. Great school system, near NYC bus and shopping (Costco, Wholefoods). May be available sooner than 8/1. 24 hr notice for showings.