Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Ridgefield apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...




Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.




Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield




Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,095
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.




Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,470
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
32 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,353
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,828
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,514
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
19 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,186
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,753
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,327
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,276
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,454
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,597
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,481
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,761
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,942
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,641
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
15 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,975
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,319
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.




Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
3 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,155
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,151
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.




Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.




Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.




Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,448
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,168
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
21 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,065
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,606
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,344
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,406
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
19 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,786
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,808
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
16 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,002
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,910
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
26 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,112
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,747
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.




Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,171
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,130
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,389
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
City Guide for Ridgefield, NJ

Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Ridgefield, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Ridgefield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Ridgefield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

