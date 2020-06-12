/
2 bedroom apartments
923 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
675 Bergen Blvd
675 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR STEPS AWAY FROM NYC TRANSPORTATION. LARGE EAT-IN-KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. UNIT WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. TENANT PAYS 1/3 OF HEATING FROM OCTOBER 15TH TO April 15th.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9003 SMITH AVE
9003 Smith Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 2ND FL, GREAT LOCATION NICE AND QUIET DEAD END STREET, CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION MAJOR HIGHWAYS, AND SHOPPING STORES, ALL UTILITIES ARE SEPARATED, ( GAS, ELECTRICITY, HEAT, WATER, HOT WATER AND SEWER).
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9252 KENNEDY BLVD
9252 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1631 sqft
Beautiful elevator building offering one of the largest homes... spiraling 1631sqft with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home one block away from Hudson Park & NYC bus transportation. Home features oversized windows & plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
8915 BERGENWOOD AVE
8915 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
LARGE OVER 1450SF 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS NEWER CONSTRUCTION.UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW WOODEN FLOOR, FRESH PAINTED. CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY ON THE FLOOR, ONE CAR INSIDE GARAGE VISITOR PARKING SPACES. ROOF TOP WITH SWEEPING NYC VIEWS. NICE BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Coytesville
16 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1204 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
