54 1ST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry. Completely Renovated Stall Shower Bathroom, New Windows, New Side Door, New Laminate Flooring Throughout, New Ceramic Kitchen Tile Floor, New Carpeting on Stairs. All Rooms Freshly Painted. Large Living Room. Front and Side Entrance. Cookout or Relax in the Backyard. Tenants Have Use Of Washer And Dryer In Basement. Basement Use for Washer/Dryer Only. Close To Highways (202/206, Route 22, Route 287), Bridgewater Mall, Wegmans, & Downtown Raritan Boro Shops. Walking Distance to Raritan Boro Train. Minutes to Downtown Somerville & Duke Island Park.