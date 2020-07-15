33 Studio Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
751 W GRAND AVE
751 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 751 W GRAND AVE in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
Results within 10 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 06:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
13 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
115 CATHERINE ST
115 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment, two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Eaten kitchen, Living room, a few blocks away from: Train Station, public transportation to New York City, public school and administrative and commercial Center of Elizabeth.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
315 West 8th St 2G - Property Id: 262071 Studio Apartment. Heat and Hot Water is included. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,204
537 sqft
$3204 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk-in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light. Great northern views of city.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Graniteville
2220 Forest Avenue
2220 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$7,500
2000 sqft
Very Busy shopping Center with National tenants has a 2000 sq ft Storefront available for Lease!!Owner will pay for build out!

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
36 FARLEY PL
36 Farley Pl, Short Hills, NJ
Studio
$1,875
Large 2nd floor Apartment, 1 bedroom with a finished attic that can be used as an office or 2nd bedroom, Brand New Eat in Kitchen with Stainless, Granite, Living Room, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer in the unit, Central air, 1 car parking during the day, at

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
125 WILLIAMSON AVE
125 Williamson Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
SPACIOUS TOTAL RENOVATED APARTMENT OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS,2 BATHROOMS,CENTRAL AIR

July 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway

    Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+0.2%), Chicago (+0.1%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,678, $1,289, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

