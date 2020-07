Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub media room sauna tennis court yoga accessible

As one of the most luxurious communities in Princeton, The Mews at Princeton Junction offers beautiful one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. With easy access to public transportation and major freeways, you are always minutes away from the greatest attractions and recreation in Princeton. Cross Culture is a great location if you are looking for traditional Indian dishes. Agricola Eatery is an American-style, fine-dining restaurant where you can take family and friends for special occasions. Within minutes of The Mews at Princeton Junction, residents enjoy spending time at the Art Museum at Princeton University. You can also visit the Princeton Garden Theatre on warm summer nights. Bonkerz, an arcade with laser tag, is also a short distance from The Mews at Princeton Junction. Conveniently located off Highway 1, Quaker Bridge Mall, a Simon mall, offers a variety of department stores and retail shops. The Mews at Princeton ...