3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,121
1633 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
1 Unit Available
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT
53 Trewbridge Court, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2364 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.
1 Unit Available
210 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
210 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
864 sqft
Western Section. Parking for two cars. Very sunny open plan. Only two occupants allowed. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough at https://youtu.be/ERDNYBBEfc0
1 Unit Available
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3151 sqft
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for in-town living.
1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
76 PETTIT PLACE
76 Pettit Place, Princeton, NJ
An architectural surprise in the lovely Princeton Ridge enclave, 76 Pettit Place exhibits distinctly Mediterranean influences that are echoed inside the home in the beautifully pigmented color choices that range from pale yellows and greens to
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton
1 Unit Available
562 ALEXANDER RD
562 Alexander Road, Mercer County, NJ
with modern construction materials, concrete walls with special insulations to make indoor quieter and save energy. 9' height ceiling, 8' height bedrooms' door & larger windows.
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.
1 Unit Available
60 WARWICK ROAD
60 Warwick, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2308 sqft
NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES (2019) AND FRESHLY PAINTED (2019) THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY... Emory model 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ponds. Spectacular Location on a premium lot ? Like living in a Single Family Home.
1 Unit Available
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.
1 Unit Available
105 BAKER STREET
105 Baker St, Heathcote, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 BAKER STREET in Heathcote. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.
1 Unit Available
9 MAPLE STREET
9 Maple Street, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Loaded with charm and wonderfully located in Hopewell Borough, renovated Victorian with fully fenced yard is available immediately. Wrap around front porch, eat in kitchen with island, spacious dining room and welcoming great room.
