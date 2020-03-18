3206, Ravens Crest Dr

Amenities

We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.Its on the second floor with balcony and plenty of storage and huge closets in the popular Plainsboro,NJ school district with a rent of $1465 per month excluding utilities.Pl fwd to other groups too as I need to move out asap.We will also provide basic furniture for people who are serious like King Bed(mattress and box spring),dining table(4 chairs included),center table(glass countertop),TV stand,microwave and lighting and fans apart from standard apartment in built amenities.Also I have checked with property manager and he confirmed next person can take over lease on his/her name so hurry up and DM/call me.Appreciated if you can fwd this message to other groups/contacts.