Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:27 PM

3206, Ravens Crest Dr

3206 Ravens Crest Dr · (201) 845-7300
Location

3206 Ravens Crest Dr, Princeton Meadows, NJ 08536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.Its on the second floor with balcony and plenty of storage and huge closets in the popular Plainsboro,NJ school district with a rent of $1465 per month excluding utilities.Pl fwd to other groups too as I need to move out asap.We will also provide basic furniture for people who are serious like King Bed(mattress and box spring),dining table(4 chairs included),center table(glass countertop),TV stand,microwave and lighting and fans apart from standard apartment in built amenities.Also I have checked with property manager and he confirmed next person can take over lease on his/her name so hurry up and DM/call me.Appreciated if you can fwd this message to other groups/contacts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have any available units?
3206, Ravens Crest Dr has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3206, Ravens Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3206, Ravens Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206, Ravens Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton Meadows.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206, Ravens Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206, Ravens Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
