3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ
Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.
Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
53 Essex Street
53 Essex Street, Port Monmouth, NJ
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room/office space is ready for a new family! This home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beaches and GSP. Make this great home yours!
Results within 1 mile of Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Belford
1 Unit Available
60 Golden Eye Lane
60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.
1 Unit Available
72 Willis Avenue
72 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LARGE THREE BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. FRESHLY PAINTED. BIG YARD
1 Unit Available
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
71 Maple Avenue
71 Maple Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout
1 Unit Available
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
1 Unit Available
80 Seabreeze Way
80 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Spacious Lower Level Rental In Keansburg. Three Bedrooms, One Full Bath With Washer And Dryer For Your Convenience. Backyard Access As Well. Close To Beaches, Downtown Keansburg, Shopping, GSP & More! Credit Report, 1.
1 Unit Available
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.
1 Unit Available
25 Oceanview Avenue
25 Oceanview Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE & OUT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN FLOORS, ALL BRAND NEW WALL TO WALL CARPET IN LIVING ROOM & BEDROOMS! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER HOOK UP. EXTRA EXTERIOR STORAGE ROUGHLY 12X12. VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT ON THE INSIDE.
1 Unit Available
19 Manning Place
19 Manning Place, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH GREAT SIZE REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL W/ FULL BASEMENT - LOTS OF LIVING SPACE - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
1 Unit Available
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.
1 Unit Available
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.
1 Unit Available
2 Washington Avenue
2 Washington Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Washington Avenue in Keansburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Belford
1 Unit Available
399 E End Avenue
399 East End Avenue, Belford, NJ
Wonderful home for rent fully renovated & raised in 2017.
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.
1 Unit Available
16 Crescent Place
16 Crescent Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Beautiful 4/5 bedroom house for rent on a Cul-de-sac with renovated kitchen spacious, dining room, family room with fireplace, plenty of closets and storage, washer & dryer, great outdoor space for grilling and garage. Sorry no pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
21 Persimmon Lane
21 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 Persimmon Lane in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.
1 Unit Available
46 Duxbury Court
46 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wow $2300 a month for this 3bd 2.5bath Holmdel rental with basement backing to open space in Palmer Square! Tenant moving out the end of the month. This home will be freshly painted and ready for one lucky tenant! Hardwood floors on first floor.
