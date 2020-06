Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

SUMMER RENTAL - Minimum six (6) week rental. One of the most prestigious communities at the Shore - Bay Point Harbour Carriage House Model E, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft overlooking Bay Ave. boat basin features a deeded 40+ foot boat slip one step off your deck with crown molding and chair railing throughout. Bay Point Harbour with its 3 pools and two tennis courts is located within walking distance to the Bay Head Yacht Club, Bay Head shops, restaurants and beaches.