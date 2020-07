Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed. Located above nice architecturally designed store front close to shopping, parks, restaurants and only seconds from Bay Head beaches! Available immediately for annual rental. Solid job status a must. No pets.